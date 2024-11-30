Tense scenes as pro-Palestinian demonstration and counter-protest held near Christmas shoppers in London

Pro-Palestine protesters and counter demonstrators hurled abuse at each other in the midst of Christmas shopping and Winter Wonderland festivities.

The two groups were kept apart by metal barriers a heavy police presence in central London on Saturday.

Bemused Christmas shoppers took pictures on their phones as the streets around Piccadilly Circus in central London were flooded with Pro-Palestine demonstrators.

The protesters banged on drums and waved their placards in the air.

As the rival Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop the Hate groups met at Coventry Street, they traded insults of “stop supporting terror”.

The Metropolitan Police have warned that expressing support for Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese militants Hezbollah is a criminal offence, because both are proscribed terror organisations.

Offences include chanting slogans, wearing clothing and displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos that express support for those groups.

Counter protesters with police officers as they block the road near Piccadilly Circus (James Manning/PA Wire)

Scotland Yard said they expect it to be one of the busiest shopping weekends before Christmas. Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is also being held nearby.

PSC speeches will take place in Whitehall and the assembly must finish by 4.30pm.

The group, which has been at the forefront of organising pro-Palestine marches across the country, is demanding an end to “British complicity in Israel’s genocide and apartheid” of Gaza.

The demonstration follows the agreement on Tuesday night of a 60-day truce between Israel and Iran-backed militants Hezbollah to suspend hostilities, with both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

Counter protesters near Piccadilly Circus (James Manning/PA Wire)

Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister, and Hamas’s military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.

The UK would respect the process set out under domestic legislation when it comes to the arrest warrant, Downing Street said.

A demonstration over the Israel-Gaza war in Trafalgar Square (PA Wire)

