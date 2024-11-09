Police probe as fireworks shot in city centre

Police have warned action will be taken as groups launched fireworks in the street and from buildings during disorder in Birmingham city centre.

A live video appearing to show a hooded man dressed like Darth Vader shooting fireworks in the Aston area on Wednesday - accompanied with the comment "Birmingham looking like a scene from Star Wars" - has been viewed thousands of times.

“We are aware of videos shared on social media, and we are reviewing footage including CCTV,” a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

The force said its investigations were continuing and two teenagers had been arrested and bailed.

Officers said some people had aimed fireworks at police officers and vehicles during the disorder.

“We won't tolerate such appalling behaviour which we know is frightening for people and puts them at risk of harm. We will seek to prosecute anyone involved,” the spokesman said.

Police were also targeted with fireworks in the city centre in the run up to Halloween, with a dispersal order put in place.

Follow BBC Birmingham on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links