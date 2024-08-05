Police probe sex attacks during rush hour at busy Jubilee Line Tube station

Stock image of a police officer standing in the entrance hall to North Greenwich underground station (PA Archive)

Police are investigating a string of sexual assaults during rush hour at a busy Jubilee Line station.

Detectives at the British Transport Police said it was investigating reports of a string of sex attacks at North Greenwich station between 7am and 8am on Thursday, July 11.

Officers urged victims or any witnesses to the series of sexual assaults to contact them. Police said they believe there may be other victims who are yet to come forward.

You can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 142 of 11 July.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.