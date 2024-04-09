Police probe as skull and bones found at London cemetery

The discovery was made at the City of London Cemetery (Simon Montgomery/Robert Harding/REX)

A skull and bones have been found at a London cemetery, prompting a police probe.

Police were called at around 9.14am on Monday after the grim discovery was made at the City of London Cemetery in Manor Park, Newham.

The items have been sent for analysis to find out whether they are human and whether they are historic or recent, Met Police said.

Officers taped off part of the cemetery on Monday and forensics were spotted at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.