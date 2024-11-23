Police probe suspect package at Euston Station

Police have carried out a controlled explosion after a suspicious package was identified at Euston station in London.

The station, one of the UK’s busiest, was evacuated on Saturday, LBC reported, as police investigated the suspect package.

”We’re aware of reports online about an incident in the vicinity of Euston Station,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement shortly before 12:30pm.

“Police cordons are in place as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.”

In an update 20 minutes later, the force said: “A controlled explosion has been carried out by specialist officers and the police cordons have now been lifted. Thank you for your patience.”

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles outside the London station, with one person writing: “Station at Euston been evacuated and [cordons] all over the place. Plenty of police and incident support teams. Not quite sure what’s going on.”

It follows a series of incidents involving suspicious packages over the past 24 hours – at the US Embassy in London, Gatwick Airport and Chester bus station, as well as at Glasgow’s Buchanan bus station on Wednesday.

The US Embassy was locked down on Friday as police carried out a controlled explosion, while a bomb scare at Gatwick forced large parts of the world’s busiest single-runway airport to be evacuated, causing disruption for tens of thousands of passengers.

More follows...