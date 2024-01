Springbank Crescent

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 66-year-old man in Dunblane.

The emergency services were called to a property in the town's Springbank Crescent at about 14:00 on Monday.

Forensics officers were seen working inside the block of flats on Monday evening, with the building's main entrance taped off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing."