Police Pull Trapped Woman From Overturned Car That Went Off Bridge

Police in Denton, Texas, rescued a woman who was trapped in an overturned car that drove off a bridge early on February 26.

Bodycam footage shows two police officers approaching the car, which was half-submerged in a creek under the I-35W just south of Vintage Boulevard. After one of the officers calls out to ask if there’s anyone inside the vehicle, the trapped driver responds by sounding the car horn.

The City of Denton Police Department said one of the officers smashed a rear window with his baton, allowing them to pull the woman out of the car.

The woman was treated by medics for non-life-threatening injuries, the police department said. A driving while intoxicated (DWI) investigation was underway. Credit: City of Denton Police Department via Storyful