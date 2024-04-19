Police pursuit ends in fatal crash at intersection in Stuart
A police pursuit Thursday night ended in a "traffic fatality," Stuart police said, killing a 76-year-old man.
Judge Susan Evans KC said the ‘frightening’ attack ‘undermined public confidence’ in the safety of busy beaches.
A man lit himself on fire Friday outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's criminal trial is taking place, witnesses and police said.
Newshub YouTubeA man in New Zealand went looking for his elderly parents on Thursday morning after becoming concerned that he had not heard from them for days, reports say. At their rural rented property in Waitākere, West Auckland, he found a ram in a paddock alongside the lifeless bodies of his parents.The unnamed couple in their early 80s are believed to have both been killed by the sheep, according to The New Zealand Herald. Authorities believe the man had gone out to feed the ram and never
Herson Cabreras said he was taken aback when prosecutors moved to oust him from the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial.
Jaylen Griffin would've turned 16 years old next week, police said
Ambulances rushed to the scene where a man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial was taking place on Friday, April 19, according to local reports.Video from Liam Quigley shows several firetrucks and members of the New York Police Department near Collect Pond Park, across the street from the courthouse, where the person appeared to have self-immolated. Bystanders said they saw the person pour liquid over his head before setting himself on fire, CBS News reported, citing witnesses.The NYPD told Storyful that a male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after the incident.This is a developing story. Credit: Liam Quigley via Storyful
They were visiting Florida from another state, police say.
BURNABY, B.C. — The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand. Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn't think he could do so without hitting her too. "This is what I was thinking … can I get
The Tarrant County panel will determine the killer’s punishment. The state is seeking the death penalty.
Michael M. Santiago/GettyDonald Trump kicked off Day 4 of his criminal hush-money trial in a familiar fashion: with the airing of grievances.“They’ve taken away my constitutional rights to speak and that includes speaking to you,” the former president told reporters as he arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday. He insisted Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order—which bars him from taking shots at prosecutors, jurors, court staff, and their families—“has to come off.”“People are allowed to speak a
Melissa Elizabeth Lucio has been on death row since 2008 after being convicted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter
TORONTO — Jurors have begun their deliberations in the trial of Umar Zameer, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Toronto police Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The officer, who was in plain clothes, died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Prosecutors said Zameer made deliberate choices to drive dangerously while there were people nearby, killing the officer. But the defence argued Zameer did not intend
NEW YORK (AP) — A full jury of 12 people and six alternates was seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money case, setting the stage for opening statements next week in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Hours later, an appeals court judge rejected a last-minute bid by the Republican to halt the trial over his claims that jury selection was unfairly rushed. The jury, which includes a software engineer, investment banker, English teacher and multiple lawyers, took final shape afte
The son believed his father was possessed by a demon called "Dirty Dan," prosecutors alleged
“We don’t want people to operate in this fear mode,” Nofziger said. “We want people to operate in the empowerment mode.”
Exactly one year after the single largest gold heist in Canadian history at Toronto's Pearson airport, police have identified nine suspects and laid 19 charges, including against two people who worked for Air Canada at the time.
A jury found the man guilty of eight counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said.
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, was out driving west of Moscow, Idaho, the night of the slayings, his attorney says, and the defense plans to offer a cell phone tower and radio frequency expert to partially corroborate this account, a court document supporting an alibi defense filed Wednesday shows.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s obstruction case in the classified documents prosecution survived an early test, with a federal judge on Thursday denying several bids by Donald Trump’s co-defendants to dismiss charges against them.
MSNBCWith the jury selection process underway in Donald Trump’s trial of the century, some members of the culled pool were struck by the experience of encountering the former president in the flesh for the first time.And one juror, asked about her first impression of the Don, was surprised by his complexion more than anything else. According to her, Trump’s typical Tropicana glow was more toned down than she expected.“He looked less orange, definitely,” the woman, identified by her first name Ka