Police recovers swimmer missing from Leamington pier in Lake Erie

OPP vehicles including an underwater search and recovery unit assembled in Leamington on Aug. 11, 2024. (Essex County OPP - image credit)

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has recovered the body of a 46-year old adult male swimmer who went missing from the Leamington pier.

On Saturday night, two people entered Lake Erie but only one was able to make it back to shore.

The report of the missing swimmer was received by police at 7:53 p.m. Saturday.

The Essex County OPP Marine Unit, along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the body, according to a news release.

Rescue crews searched the water around Leamington Pier Saturday night for a missing swimmer. (OPP)