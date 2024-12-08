Police Release 2 New Photos of Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter

New photos of the suspect have been shared by the NYPD days after the Dec. 4 killing of Brian Thompson

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released two new photos of the suspected gunman involved in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8, the NYPD shared the images of the suspect on X (formerly Twitter).

In one photo, the man — believed to be connected to the killing of the 50-year-old CEO in Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 4 — can be seen in what appears to be the backseat of a taxi cab.

Another shows the individual outside of the vehicle.

New York Police Department/Facebook

"UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4," the NYPD's news account wrote alongside the images on X.

"The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public's help—if you have any information about this case, call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Additionally, you can DM @NYPDTips on X or on Instagram. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction," the organization continued.

New York Police Department/Facebook

The release of new photos comes four days after a gunman pointed a 9mm handgun at Thompson and fired at least three shots from behind, before fleeing the scene on a bicycle heading into Central Park.

Police say the man was wearing a "very distinctive gray backpack" at the time of the shooting — and authorities have since reportedly discovered the item containing Monopoly money and a jacket in Central Park, according to NBC News, ABC News, The New York Post and other outlets, which cited police sources.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Dec. 8 regarding the reported backpack discovery.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch previously told CNN that investigators had "reason to believe" the suspected shooter is no longer in the city.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny added to the outlet that the suspect was seen walking near 86th Street and Columbus Avenue — more than 30 blocks north of the crime scene — after departing Central Park.

He was then reportedly brought via a cab to a bus center, featuring "interstate buses," on 178th Street and Broadway.

As CNN reported, the suspect is believed to have arrived in New York via a bus that originally departed from Atlanta over a week before Thompson's fatal shooting.

ABC News has reported, citing police, that the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" were found on shell casings at the crime scene.

