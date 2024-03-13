Police release details of wreck that killed 2 South Mecklenburg High School students

Police released details this week of a wreck that killed two South Mecklenburg High School seniors at a busy south Charlotte intersection.

The collision happened at Tyvola Road and Old Pineville Road in south Charlotte just before 7 a.m. Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Medic pronounced Kaia Hodge and Jada Cousins dead at the scene, while the 63-year-old driver of a semi-truck was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

Hodge, 18, was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta sedan south on Old Pineville Road when she collided with the truck as its driver tried to turn left onto Tyvola Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Monday.

It was unclear who had the right of way. Police said only that their investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Police urged anyone who saw the crash or has information about what happened to call the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169, extension 3 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

“We are heartbroken by this loss and grieve with Kaia and Jada’s family and friends,” South Meck High Principal Mark Angerer said in a message to parents last week.

Grief counseling services are available to students and staff at the school, Angerer said.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Kaia and Jada’s families, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts as well,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.