Police release images of suspects after £200k luxury handbag burglary in north London

Detectives have released images of two men wanted in connection with a high-value burglary at a luxury handbag store in north London.

Raiders targeted a luxury handbag store on Bunns Lane between 10.30pm and 10.50pm on Tuesday before making off with handbags and watches worth approximately £200,000.

Detective Sergeant Joe Halsey said: "I would ask people to look at these images and see if they recognise the two men shown. They were taken in Bunns Lane earlier on the day of the theft.

"The owner of the business is understandably distraught by what has happened and we need assistance to apprehend those responsible."

Police are investigating whether the burglary could be linked to other similar incidents in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or contact @MetCC on X, quoting reference 01/1160486/24. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.