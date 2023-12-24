Police Release Photo of Murder Suspect In Florida Mall Shooting

Ocala, FL., Police Department

Police continue searching for a suspect in a deadly mall shooting that took place in Ocala, Florida, on Saturday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The Ocala police department issued an arrest warrant for Albert J. Shell Jr., 39, for first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder. The police released a photo of Shell, urging community members with knowledge of his whereabouts to send tips to the police department for a possible $5,000 award if the tips lead to his arrest. The police had previously issued photos of the suspect from the crime scene asking for the public to help identify him. The shooting, which police believe may have been targeted, killed 40-year-old Nathaniel Barron.

