Police release new photos of suspects in 'General Hospital' actor's death

Police released new images Sunday of the suspects involved in the killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

The 37-year-old was fatally shot in Los Angeles in May after confronting three people who were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Sunday, police released surveillance images from the incident, showing the three individuals suspected in Wactor's death and the car they fled in.

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the three suspects.

The suspect accused of shooting Wactor has a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek, according to police.

The three individuals fled the scene in a black Infiniti Q50 Sedan, which police said was stolen.

Wactor had been leaving his bartending shift when the incident occurred, and according to family and friends, he immediately stepped in front of a female co-worker he was with to try to protect her.

"They had a mask on, and they pulled out a gun," Wactor's friend, Colin Flynn, previously told ABC News. "And from what I understand, Johnny literally stood in between himself and his colleague. And the shooter just pulled the trigger and ran away."

In a statement to ABC News, his mother, Scarlett Wactor, called her son "a beautiful soul."

"There are not enough words to tell what a beautiful soul he was. He was a kind, loving son and brother. He lived life to the fullest. He set goals and went after them," she said. “There is a very large hole in our hearts and lives."

Wactor played a recurring character in "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in other TV series, including "Criminal Minds," "Siberia" and "Westworld." He was called "one of a kind" in a statement on the official Instagram account for "General Hospital."

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing," the statement read. "He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Wactor's manager said in a statement to ABC News at the time that he was "still processing this unfortunate and senseless tragedy."

"Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him. His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with. He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others," he said. "I am proud to say I was Johnny's manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory."

