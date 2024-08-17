Police release pictures of murdered dog walker Anita Rose's missing jacket and phone case

Detectives investigating the murder of a mother-of-six who was found unconscious after taking her dog for a walk have released images of her missing jacket and phone case.

Anita Rose, 57, left her house to take her springer spaniel Bruce for a walk at around 5am on 24 July.

She died in hospital four days after she was found on a track road near sewage works and railway line, off Rectory Lane, in Brantham, Suffolk, at around 6.25am with serious head injuries.

Detectives think Ms Rose would have followed one of her usual dog walking routes and believe her missing items could be the key to a crucial breakthrough in the case.

Offers have recovered her iPhone but are appealing to find her missing phone case which is described as a black wallet style quilted case with gold crown and stud detail.

Suffolk Police have also released replicated images of her missing waterproof pink zip-up jacket.

The coat, a Calderdale II in Duchess Dark Cerise from Regatta's autumn/winter 2017 range, is no longer produced.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: "This update has come from continued work alongside Anita's family who have assisted us in identifying the make and model of the jacket as well as providing us with an image of Anita's phone case.

"We continue to believe these missing items could hold key information or evidence to the investigation and ask anyone with any information to come forward and speak with us.

"I'd like to thank Anita's family for their continued support throughout this investigation, their co-operation has been integral to this case."

There have been three arrests in connection with the inquiry - a man aged in his 20s and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All three were later released on bail and no charges have been brought in the investigation.

Police said officers are continuing to carry out forensic work, conduct searches and house-to-house enquiries, and analyse CCTV footage.