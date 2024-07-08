Police release video in hope of finding Ballarat woman missing for more than a month

Victoria police have released vision of a 42-year-old Ballarat woman who has not been seen for more than a month.

Police on Monday released CCTV footage of Renee in a bid to elicit information about the missing woman. Renee’s daughter, Bianca, was due to speak to the media about the search on Monday afternoon.

“Investigators do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances, but Renee may be confused and is possibly deliberately trying to avoid people,” police said in a statement on Monday.

In the footage from 30 May, she is seen leaving her address in Warrenheip, a suburb in Ballarat, with her black cat, Shadow, in a carrier at about 1.15pm.

Police said the cat was later left outside a house, while Renee visited an address on Buchanan Drive in Lucas, a suburb of Ballarat, at about 6am on 2 June.

The footage from 2 June shows Renee ringing the doorbell and later putting on a jumper before leaving. Police said she briefly spoke to a resident inside, and asked for clothing and water.

Police said Renee’s bank accounts had not been accessed in more than a month, which added to concerns.

“Police and family have concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition and has been missing for such a long time,” police said in a statement.

Police described Renee as Caucasian, of a slim build, about 170cm tall with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Ballarat police station on (03) 5336 6000.