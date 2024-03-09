Police remove bodies from Hull funeral home

A number of bodies have been removed from the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, police said

An investigation was launched into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors after a report of concern for "care of the deceased", Humberside Police said.

Cordons are in place at the firm's three branches in Hessle Road and Anlaby Road in Hull, and in Beverley.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said officers were working with local councils and the coroner.

"Together we have been conducting extensive enquiries to fully understand the circumstances and concerns expressed in the report made to us," he said.

"As part of this, we are now in the process of moving a number of deceased from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull."

Mr McLoughlin said the investigation related to "concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in these locations".

Humberside Police has set up two helpline numbers for anyone worried about the news - one from within the UK and one for people who are abroad.

The firm has a branch in Beckside in Beverley, East Yorkshire

"We have already received a number of calls from concerned members of the public and I want to offer my personal reassurance that we are working as hard as possible to make direct contact with each and every family that may have been affected by the concerns reported," Mr McLoughlin said.

He added: "I do want to please ask the public to remain respectful and refrain from speculation.

"At the core of this investigation will be heartbroken and devastated families and we ask for the utmost respect for bereaved families within our community."

According to its website, Legacy Independent Funeral Directors is a family-run business that was established in 2010.

The company has been contacted by the BBC for comment.

