Police report details 2017 sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegseth

Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A woman filed a sexual assault complaint in 2017 against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to take charge of the Pentagon, according to a California police report.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has denied the assault allegations and told police at the time that "there was 'always' conversation and 'always' consensual contact," between him and the woman, according to the report.

The case was referred to the Monterey County district attorney by the Monterey police department, but it declined to file charges since they could not be "supported by proof beyond a reasonable doubt". The Monterey police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"As far as the media (is) concerned, it's very simple: The matter was fully investigated and I was completely cleared, and that's where I'm gonna leave it," Hegseth told reporters on Capitol Hill where he met with Republican senators to build support for his nomination.

The police report, released by the City of Monterey on Wednesday night, does not have the complainant's name but refers to her as Jane Doe. The report has surfaced after media outlets, including Reuters, filed requests for details about the incident that surfaced after Hegseth was named Trump's defense secretary nominee.

The report says that Doe told an officer that she was attending a conference at a hotel in Monterey, California, in October 2017, where Hegseth was the keynote speaker.

Doe, according to the report, said she had been drinking and remembers leaving a bar with Hegseth. She said her next memory was being in an unknown room, with Hegseth blocking the door when she tried to leave.

"Doe remembered saying 'no' a lot. Jane Doe stated she did not remember much else," the report said. The report added Doe said that her next memory was on a couch or bed with Hegseth over her and his dog tags hovering in her face.

While Hegseth was bare chested, "Jane Doe did not notice any tattoos, scars and or marks on Hegseth's body," the report said.

Hegseth has a number of tattoos, including a large Jerusalem cross on his chest, Reuters has previously reported.

Doe, the report said, went to the hospital four days after the incident, where an examination was carried out. A copy of the medical exam was not included in the report. The report did not specify the hospital.

The police report said that video surveillance footage showed "Doe and Hegseth walking together, with arms locked together. Hegseth seemed to be talking and Jane Doe was smiling. Both did not have an unsteady gait."

The report quoted a redacted name as saying that "DOE was not sure, but believes that something may have been slipped into her drink, as she cannot remember most of the night's events.”

Hegseth says he told her he didn't have a condom and said they could stop if that was a problem, the report said.

"Hegseth stated Jane Doe said, 'No No No, it's not a problem. Hegseth stated he did not want to get anyone pregnant," the police report said.

"This police report confirms what I have said all along - that the incident was fully investigated and police found the allegations to be false, which is why no charges were filed," Hegseth's attorney Timothy Parlatore said.

Trump has stood by Hegseth, calling the allegations false in a statement on Thursday.

“Pete Hegseth is a highly-respected Combat Veteran who will honorably serve our country when he is confirmed as the next Secretary of Defense, just like he honorably served our country on the battlefield in uniform,” said the statement.

The disclosure of the charges came as former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as Trump's attorney general, after the House Ethics Committee deadlocked on releasing a report into allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Don Durfee and Lisa Shumaker)

