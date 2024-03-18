Police report details ‘domestic dispute’ between Tyreek Hill and his wife. Read it here

A 911 caller reported overhearing Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill screaming at his wife, who told police she felt “bullied, threatened and verbally abused.”

The incident occurred on Jan. 30 amid Hill’s divorce drama, according to police records obtained exclusively by the Miami Herald.

Davie police were called to a “domestic dispute” at the home the same day that a judge dismissed Hill’s divorce filing. The wide receiver filed for divorce in Broward circuit court weeks before, stating his two-month old marriage to Keeta Vaccaro — whom he married in November in Austin during a bye week for the Dolphins — was “irretrievably broken.”

A cousin of Vaccaro’s told a 911 dispatcher she was on the phone with Vaccaro when she heard Hill screaming at his wife, according to a police incident report. Vaccaro told officers she and Hill were arguing over a post-nuptial agreement, the divorce filing and Hill removing her from his social media accounts.

Cigar involved

Vaccaro told investigators she refused to sign the post-nuptial agreement and stated that she felt “bullied, threatened and verbally abused.” She also reported that Hill “smashed” an unlit cigar in her face, the report says.

The Dolphins player said he “flicked” the cigar, but denied it striking her, according to police. Hill also said he and Vaccaro had been arguing a lot because his representatives advised him to get a post-nuptial agreement in place.

Officers didn’t notice any visible marks on Vaccaro’s face or body, and there were no signs of a struggle in the home. One of Hill’s sons was in the home when police arrived, though both Hill and Vaccaro said the boy didn’t see or hear their argument.

“Due to conflicting stories and no evidence that a crime had occurred, no arrest was made,” the incident report says.

Hill made headlines when he denied on social media that he was parting ways with Vaccaro. He instead blamed his attorney for the filing and later fired his attorney and withdrew the divorce petition.