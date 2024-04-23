Police report: Sister of alleged bank robber says she owed $70k, may have been scam victim
Jade Benning died on her 25th birthday on March 6 after she was rushed to the hospital the week before
A woman is facing second-degree murder charges after she allegedly drove into a child's birthday party in Michigan, killing two children and injuring several others, officials said. Marshella Chidester, 66, allegedly struck a building at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Newport Saturday afternoon, and her car came to rest about 25 feet inside the building, according to the sheriff and prosecutors. An 8-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother were killed, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Yorkey said.
Imagine it's your first time ever being called for jury duty...and it's Donald Trump's criminal trial.
Before she was found dead inside her family home, Kyneddi Miller, 14, had only stepped outside two times in four years, authorities allege
A Kentucky man charged for using pepper spray against law enforcement officers and who carried a Confederate flag while storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Monday to over two years in prison. Israel James Easterday, 23, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and 500 hours of community service.…
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a rancher accused of fatally shooting a Mexican man on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border. The decision came after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision after more than two full days of deliberation in trial of George Alan Kelly, 75, who was charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 30, 2023, shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea. “Based upon the jury's inability to reach a verdict on any count,” Superior Court
TORONTO — Legal observers say prosecutors need to explain why a man was tried for murder in the death of a Toronto police officer when the evidence did not support that charge. Umar Zameer was found not guilty Sunday in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Alison Craig, a defence lawyer based in Toronto, says the case would "li
Alexander Roque, 48, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 44-year-old Yessenia Rodriguez Marquez, say police
TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after
Sandra Kolalou was found guilty of the 2022 first-degree murder of Frances Walker
He “told her he loved her,” the teen told police.
Six people were charged in connection to the man’s kidnapping and shooting death.
The party started at approximately 4 a.m., officials say.
A judge verbally excoriated a defense lawyer for Donald Trump during the Manhattan hush-money trial on Tuesday.
A Toronto-area man has been found guilty of trying to smuggle nearly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., in 2019.At the time, the Canada Border Services Agency estimated the value of the drugs at more than $25.5 million and said the seizure constituted "the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years."Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman was convicted Friday in a judge-alone trial on charges of importing methampheta
If three judges decline to give permission, it will mark the end of the appeal process for Letby.
Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell was arrested after being found inside a home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She was booked into Becker County jail.
"He’s usually golfing, and so you’re going to put a man who’s almost 80, sitting in a room like this, on his butt for all that time?" the Fox News host said.
Andrew Wilhoite could face up to 30 years in prison
Warning: this story contains disturbing details.It was late afternoon on a Monday when the gut-stabbed teen collapsed on a bench in front of dozens of horrified onlookers at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue S.In minutes, marked and unmarked police cruisers with flashing lights and whoop-whooping sirens descended on the busy downtown intersection, soon followed by ambulances and fire trucks.Businesses nearby locked their doors.By that evening, April 8, police had scoured video from sur