Police Reportedly Recover Travis Kelce's Watch Stolen During Burglary of His Kansas City Home

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's home in Leawood, Kan., was burglarized less than 48 hours after a break-in at the home of his teammate Patrick Mahomes on Oct. 6

Bryan Bennett/Getty Travis Kelce before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024

Police have reportedly recovered Travis Kelce’s watch after his home was burgled last month.

Sources told ABC News on Friday, Nov. 22, that authorities were able to recover the possession of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35 after his home in Leawood, Kan., was burglarized on Oct. 7.

The watch was recovered in Providence, R.I., by authorities investigating a recent string of home burglaries that have impacted high-profile athletes, according to the outlet.

The Leawood Police Department told PEOPLE they are not commenting on the investigation.

The home invasion of Kelce's property came less than 48 hours after his teammate Patrick Mahomes' home in Belton, Mo., was also burglarized on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Jamie Squire/Getty Travis Kelce warms up ahead of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 7, 2024

Per a police report obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month, officers from the Cass County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Mahomes’ home at 12:08 a.m. on a burglary/breaking and entering call.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the home, according to the police report.

On Oct. 7 at 7:33 p.m., Kelce’s home was also broken into, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE. At the time of the break-in, the Chiefs were taking on the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Leawood Police were called to the house the following morning at 1:36 a.m. where they reported that $20,000 was taken and a rear door was broken.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas in June 2023

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis’ home in River Hills, Wis., was also burglarized earlier this month, police told ABC News.

Portis, 29, announced in a video posted on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) on Nov. 3 that he was playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers when most of his “prized possessions” were stolen during a home invasion while he was at work the previous night.

According to ABC News and Fox 4 Kansas City, the recent home burglaries of high-profile athletes may be linked to a South American crime ring.

“Multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigations” told ABC News on Wednesday, Nov. 20, that the break-ins were possibly part of an international scheme.

The sources added that this was just "one avenue" investigators were looking into.

"You don't want to discount a local person," an insider said, before adding that "it's very easy to find out" where players were on Sundays.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL has sent out a warning to team security directors and the players' union following the thefts.

A source close to the situation told Pelissero that the crime ring is "legit" and has been "focused on" NBA and NFL players "over the last three weeks."

"And it's all over the country," the source added.

