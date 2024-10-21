Police Rescue Man Stuck on 250-Foot Radio Tower in Minnesota

Officers rescued a man stuck on top of a 250-foot radio tower in southeastern Minnesota, footage released on Thursday, October 17, shows.

Bodycam footage released by the Rosemount Police Department shows officers using ropes to climb a radio tower to rescue a 51-year-old man in Eagan on Thursday, October 10. Officers can be heard calming the man down as they completed the rescue.

According to a local news report, the rescued man was treated for exposure to cold.

Police did not say how the man got to the top of the tower. Credit: Rosemount Police Department via Storyful

Video Transcript

Let's take it, Chris.

They were gonna set up an Me Jack.

Once they get in the air, they'll get to sign that.

We'll let you know, rescue his car with a, that your battery pack back here.

You want me to just stay here.

You doing?

Awesome, buddy.

And all this sucks.

We're gonna get you down.

All right.

Keep breathing.

Keep breathing.

Keep breathing.

I make them come up here and get my ropes.

Oh, yeah, I'm not you and I aren't, I'm dead.

Right?

My arms are dead.

Hey, what did you just do last night?

My w 20 cocktails after we're gonna get, we're gonna get you done.

All right.

What do you?

I don't have much.

They just told me to start climbing and I climbed.

Ah, it's a lot windier up here.

I have not locked that roper.

I know you're cold, buddy.

We're gonna get you down.

All right.

Deep breath.

Keep that oxygen.

You wanna keep that oxygen in you.

All right.

Oh, well, hey, it's a rescue situation.

I have a lot that badly.

Right.

With the man in the whole.

Yeah.

All right.

Easy.

It's gonna be easier for me.

Going down.

Yeah.

To down climb, you can just put your A a and, and climb down.

I should be in both of these.

All right.

Yes, please do.

You're just a quick laugh right in the, so when I go, I want you.

So I'm gonna be hit with this.

Like right now, put me in right there and then you can just hang in there.

Right.

So you got too many points of contact right now so I can, I can take off with my hooks.

I would wait until I get down a little bit further.

You're fine, Simon all the way up there.

You're good.

Do you wanna just get to the side and I'll go around you.

Yep, you're good.

NB here you go buddy.

Holy don't know where my arms are right.

I wish you can.

You just Yeah that's the only way I'm going down if, if that's the least of my worries at this point I need an IV bag.

Hey hooks or anything you got them.

Alright.

What about you?

I can't feel my arms.

What's that?

You safe buddy?

Is this ladder still good?

Oh I'm just gonna sit here for a sec.

I don't need to work out for the next two months.

What's up?