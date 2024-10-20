Police Rescue Stranded Drivers in Roswell After Record-Breaking Rainfall

Police in southeastern New Mexico conducted water rescues in the early hours of Sunday, October 20, as record-breaking rainfall triggered flash flooding in the region.

Footage livestreamed to Facebook by Chaves County Sheriff’s Office shows gushing floodwaters in Roswell early Sunday.

Speaking in the video, Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington urged residents to stay home. “As people of Roswell and Chaves County, if you do not need to be out driving, do not be out driving,” he says.

On Sunday morning, New Mexico State Police said all roads leading in and out of the city were closed due to flash flooding conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, 5.78 inches of rain fell on Saturday, breaking the previous record held since 1901. Credit: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

As you see, a vehicle passed by me with all the flood waters and now they are stranded as well.

So it didn't do any good to go past me to do that.

So I'm telling you as people of Roswell and Chavis County, if you do not need to be out driving, do not be out driving.

