Police respond after person shot in the head in Oklahoma City
Police respond after person shot in the head in Oklahoma City
Police respond after person shot in the head in Oklahoma City
An Ohio mother who left her 16-month-old daughter home alone in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated murder. Kristel Candelario, 32, also pleaded guilty to child endangerment as part of a plea deal with Cuyahoga County prosecutors, who agreed to dismiss two murder counts and a felonious assault charge. Candelario now faces a life term when she's sentenced March 18. Authorities have said Candelario left her daughter, Jailyn, in thei
The U.S. Treasury Department estimates the New Generation Jalisco Cartel is bringing in hundreds of million a year linked to timeshare fraud.
Howard Steven Ault was resentenced for the 1996 murders of DeAnn Emerald Mu’min, 11, and Alicia Sybilla Jones, 7.
The incidents began when the victim was in ninth grade, police said.
The woman grabbed a gun from her car and shot her 21-year-old son at close range, killing him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The Woodbridge branch of the Royal Canadian Legion has been shut down by the national body for an unusual reason: It had been infiltrated by outlaw motorcycle gang members.The decision by the Legion's national executive was delivered in a letter to members of Branch 414, also known as the MacKenzie branch, dated Feb. 12."It is with great sorrow that I inform you that the charter of the MacKenzie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command has been revoked due to the branch's
MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — The lush valley enveloping Medellin was once the heart of a brutal war involving the Colombian government, drug cartels and a smattering of other armed groups. But a sharp dip in violence in the country’s second-biggest city has attracted a flood of tourists to its vivid colors, busy cafes and booming nightlife. About 1.4 million visited last year, many of them American. Now the tourism boom has presented officials with a new set of dark challenges, including an uptick
The judge in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case has rejected a request from the defense to delay the enforcement of the penalties in the case. The defendants had asked Judge Arthur Engoron to delay the enforcement of the penalties by 30 days to allow for an "orderly post-judgment process." "You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," Engoron wrote in an email posted Thursday to the court docket.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 16-year-old Oklahoma high school student who died a day after an altercation in a school restroom that may have been prompted by bullying over gender identity did not die as a result of injuries sustained in the fight, police said Wednesday. Police in the suburban Tulsa community of Owasso are investigating the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, whose family said identified as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns. Although the cause of death has not been determined, Owass
Don Steven McDougal went around knocking on neighbors' doors during the initial search, police said, per CNN
Two boys, ages 12 and 13, have both been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 12-year-old boy in Saskatoon.The homicide is the city's fifth in 2024. There were 12 in all of 2023.Both accused boys are also charged with four weapons-related offences, Saskatoon police said in a Wednesday news release.Police did not specify which weapons offence charges the boys are facing.Officers were called to Matheson Drive, near the 33rd Street West and Confederation Drive Intersection, at about 3 a.m. C
Ecuador’s prison system has turned into the headquarters for criminal groups that have amassed foot soldiers and influence across the country, say experts. In less than a decade, organized crime has turned the relatively peaceful country into one of the most dangerous places in Latin America.
Hours before the mother is accused of killing her children, she wrote on Facebook she was “blessed” to be their mother. “Us against the world,” she said in the post.
Audrii Cunningham, 11, was found tied to a rope in a Texas river on Feb. 20, authorities say
Police launched an investigation after receiving several complaints.
Ottawa police and bylaw officers issued multiple "violations" to people who took part in a weekend rally to mark the second anniversary of what's become known as the Freedom Convoy, according to an email from the city's police chief.Chief Eric Stubbs sent the email Wednesday afternoon to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and other members of city council, detailing the range of alleged infractions.It was sent not long after the city's general manager of emergency and protective services, Kim Ayotte, told med
Toronto police say they have charged a 35-year-old woman with second-degree murder after a man assaulted in January in the city's east end died in hospital.The woman, who is from Toronto, was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Police allege the woman attacked Gerrard Martin, 60, after the pair had an argument in the early morning hours of Jan. 23. Officers responded to the scene on Danforth Avenue, near Jones Avenue, and arrested the woman
LIVINGSTON, Texas (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from a Texas river days after she went missing last week and authorities are preparing to file a murder charge against a friend of the father who lived on her family’s property, a sheriff said Tuesday afternoon. Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said that the the body of Audrii Cunningham was found by divers during a search in the Trinity River, in a rural area north of Houston. "My heart aches for this news,” Lyons sai
A joint investigation between Canadian and U.S. authorities has resulted in a "record-breaking" seizure of illegal firearms in Ontario, police say.At a news conference in Orillia Thursday, members of the OPP's provincial weapons enforcement unit and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) told reporters that a total of 274 illegal firearms, intended for sale in the Greater Toronto Area, have been seized on both sides of the border."Illegal firearms like these are used in violent crimes such
The 23-year-old man who was arrested had been “in an intimate relationship” with the woman found dead, Iowa authorities say.