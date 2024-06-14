Police respond to shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
The California Democrat spotted a "fascinating thing" about GOP lawmakers after the verdict in the former president's hush money trial.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A second RCMP officer who went undercover as a supporter at the 2022 blockade in Coutts, Alta., has testified that one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder said all police officers at the blockade "should be hung."
Multiple people have been reported shot Wednesday in northern Illinois in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”
The family of Susana Morales also addressed the court after the verdict
For decades, accused criminals who insist on a trial but then lose have generally received far harsher sentences than those who take a guilty plea.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in adult video while on duty.
Giselle Tapia-Salazar, a 30-year-old mother of four children, was found dead and hanging from a dock on May 31
The incident happened on June 11 at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, authorities confirmed
Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage fight at LAX that put an elderly woman in the hospital after she was knocked down in the scuffle.
DETROIT (AP) — Just before 2 a.m. on a chilly April night in Seattle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup stopped at an electric vehicle charging station on the edge of a shopping center parking lot.
Mark Foster's offending towards a young girl became "increasingly violent", police said.
Timmeka Eggleton, 31, pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault and endangering children
Ieuan Bartlett will never teach again after admitting 12 counts of sexual activity with a child.
TORONTO, ONTARIO — Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing. Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital and both are now facing charges. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city's west end. Police say the bus driver also sustained minor inju
Federal prosecutors alleged that Timothy Muller, 43, of Texas, threatened the agent and accused his target of covering for pedophiles.
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
VANCOUVER — Vancouver police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in the stabbing death of a Japanese restaurant chef near the city's Chinatown last week.
Greg Fertuck is guilty of first-degree murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife more than eight years ago.Sheree Fertuck, a 51-year-old mother of three, vanished on Dec. 7, 2015. She was last seen leaving her mother's farm near Kenaston just after 1 p.m. CST that day, en route to a gravel pit where she worked.On Friday, 3,113 days later, Justice Richard Danyliuk ruled that Fertuck went out to the gravel pit that afternoon of Dec. 7, got into a confrontation with Sheree, shot her twice,
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover Mountie who infiltrated the Coutts border blockade faced questions in court Thursday on her police work and whether she misinterpreted what was really going on.