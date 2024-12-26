Police Respond to Shooting at Phoenix Airport on Christmas Night
Phoenix Police said they responded to a shooting at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport late on Christmas, December 25.
Airport officials told local media gunshots were heard “just after 9:40 p.m. in Terminal 4 of the airport.”
“No suspects are being sought after, airport operations have resumed to normal business,” police said.
Footage published by @unbeaten.lifestyle shows the scene outside terminal four. Credit: @unbeaten.lifestyle via Storyful