Police Respond to Shooting at Phoenix Airport on Christmas Night

Phoenix Police said they responded to a shooting at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport late on Christmas, December 25.

Airport officials told local media gunshots were heard “just after 9:40 p.m. in Terminal 4 of the airport.”

“No suspects are being sought after, airport operations have resumed to normal business,” police said.

Footage published by @unbeaten.lifestyle shows the scene outside terminal four. Credit: @unbeaten.lifestyle via Storyful