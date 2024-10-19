Police resume ground search for Bathurst teen missing since 2021

Police are searching for evidence in northern New Brunswick this weekend in the disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau in 2021. (Bathurst Police Force - image credit)

New Brunswick RCMP resumed their ground search for Madison Roy-Boudreau on Saturday.

The 14-year-old Bathurst girl was reported missing in May 2021. Police announced later that year the disappearance would be treated as a homicide.

"She is a priority for the Major Crime Unit and for the RCMP, and the Bathurst Police Force," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of New Brunswick RCMP on Saturday. "We have never forgotten about her."

Ouellette said RCMP ground search and rescue crews along with other specialized services would be present in the Middle River area, just southwest of Bathurst, over the weekend.

He said police have been in touch with the Roy-Boudreau family throughout the investigation, which is in its fourth year.

Members of the RCMP underwater recovery team searched a river Monday morning in connection with the disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau.

RCMP have searched the Bathurst and Middle River area before using helicopters, drones, dogs and other police services, he said.

Ouellette did not provide a specific reason for police to resume their search on Saturday. He also did not say what is being used in the current operation.

"The investigation has led us to this particular area, to this particular search region ... in hopes that we find evidence," he said.

He did say that police "have reason to believe that Madison was in the Middle River area."

Bathurst's Jeannie Ferron helped organize a walk in the community in 2021 to bring awareness to the case and to support the Roy-Boudreau family.

About 150 people walked in support of the family of Madison Roy-Boudreau, who's been missing since May 11.

About 150 people walked in support of Roy-Boudreau's family in 2021. (Gary Moore/CBC)

She said news of the ground search resuming brings back many emotions.

"There [are] a lot of mixed feelings, happy, sad, just hoping that they find something, praying that they find something," she said.

Several social media groups have emerged over the years to spread awareness about the missing teenager, including one Ferron runs.