Police Rush In as Dozens Injured in Russian Strike on Kyiv Apartment Block

Nearly 50 people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on one apartment building in Ukraine’s capital during a wave of attacks early on Tuesday, January 2.

Ukraine’s National Police force said in a Telegram post that the attack lasted for nearly six hours, and posted video of police and firefighters rushing to a large apartment block in the Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said at least two people were killed and 49 injured, including 43 who hospitalized.

Air defense systems downed 72 of 99 missiles and all 35 drones that Russia launched at the country, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

During a visit to a Russian military hospital on Monday, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would “intensify” strikes against Ukraine in retaliation for a weekend attack on Belgorod, which the Ministry of Emergency Situations said killed 14 people, including two children. Credit: Patrol Police of Kyiv via Storyful