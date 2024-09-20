Police ‘scared’ to tell recruits what to do over fears of misconduct claims, former detective says

Will Bolton
·4 min read
Jackie Malton now works as a TV script consultant
Jackie Malton now works as a TV script consultant - GEOFF PUGH

Police officers are terrified to tell junior recruits what to do in case they are accused of misconduct, the real life inspiration for the lead detective in Prime Suspect has said.

Jackie Malton, a former Scotland Yard detective, said there was a “culture of fear” among officers.

She said one had told her that policing had become “cannibalistic”, with junior recruits increasingly making complaints about “really minor stuff” against more senior staff.

Ms Malton said that while she encouraged reporting of inappropriate behaviour in the wake of recent scandals, misconduct proceedings were now regularly being used to deal with minor complaints.

Dame Helen Mirren as DCI Tennison in Prime Suspect, inspired by Jackie Malton
Dame Helen Mirren as DCI Tennison in Prime Suspect, inspired by Jackie Malton - IMDB

The Metropolitan Police embarked on a concerted clean-up process in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder by Wayne Couzens and the 2023 conviction of serial rapist David Carrick.

Ms Malton, who was the inspiration for DCI Jane Tennison in the Prime Suspect drama, said that complaints were now often being made against officers by new recruits for minor issues, such as if they were asked to do something they didn’t want to do.

She said: “I would probably be chucked out within a day if I said, ‘PC X, I want you to go and do this and do that’.

“They can say now ‘I don’t want to do that’. You get people who are saying, actually, you know, I don’t really want to do that’.

“The examples I’ve been given are just normal policing requests. It’s nothing fantastic. But nevertheless, they are fundamental jobs. As a police officer, you’re expected to do them. That’s your job.”

Met police misconduct investigations increased by 80pc from 2022 to 2023
Met police misconduct investigations increased by 80pc from 2022 to 2023 - KELVIN JAY

Ms Malton said she spent three hours on Thursday night listening to the experience of one serving Met officer who was facing misconduct proceedings, and was about to hand in his notice.

She described him as a “truly dedicated, kind, compassionate” officer who “thought outside the box”.

“The word he used, which I found shocking, was cannibalistic. They’re all being eaten up. You know, officers are eating up each other. That is what he meant”.

She said the officer, who after speaking with her decided not to resign, had told her “everything turns into a complaint”.

She believes frontline officers were being “thrown under the bus” and put through unnecessary misconduct proceedings to boost the number of cases forces could say they were “uncovering”.

She added: “If a junior police officer talks to a supervisor about it, the supervisor says, ‘Oh yeah, make a complaint. Make a complaint’. They encourage it.

“Whereas what I would have done is a resolution on the spot, a quiet word in the officer’s ear, and asked them, “How do you feel about that? Tell me what your intentions were, etc.”

While there were clearly officers who should be kicked out and sanctioned, Ms Malton said, there were a number of “middle ranking” officers who just wanted to “justify their existence” by authorising more misconduct proceedings.

A backlog of cases

The number of complaints made against Met police officers has risen rapidly in the past few years, from 842 officers facing misconduct allegations in 2019 to 2,284 in 2023, the last year for which figures are available.

Last year, the Met police carried out 1,051 gross misconduct investigations, an 80 per cent increase on the previous year.

Because of the increased reporting of abuse, there is a large backlog of cases waiting to be heard; in February this year, there were 377 officers awaiting gross misconduct hearings.

Ms Malton praised the Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley for his attempts to clean up the force but said the reporting of minor matters as misconduct had now become “too extreme”.

Ms Malton, who retired from Scotland Yard as a detective chief inspector in 1997, was the model for DCI Tennison, Dame Helen Mirren’s character in Prime Suspect.

She was one of just four female DCIs in her Hammersmith-based squad when Linda La Plante worked with her for six months while researching her police series about a woman detective.

A Met spokesman said: “The Commissioner has commented several times recently on the urgent need for police accountability reform.

“That said we absolutely don’t recognise the claims of officers trying to boost the number of hearings in the way that is alleged.”

Latest Stories

  • Staff allows sexual assault of mom with dementia, saying she ‘consented,’ lawsuit says

    The Washington assisted living facility reported she was “enjoying” herself during one of the assaults, the lawsuit says.

  • Woman sues Florida sheriff after mistaken arrest lands her in jail on Christmas

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jennifer Heath Box had few worries as she exited her cruise ship at Fort Lauderdale’s port on Christmas Eve 2022.

  • Woman who left tiny puppies to die in plastic tote on Georgia road sentenced to prison

    Amber Higdon left the 3-week-old puppies trapped in a plastic tote on the side or a road on a day when temps reached 95 degrees with no food or water.

  • Michigan sheriff's deputy climbs into vehicle with dazed man who was driving erratically

    A Michigan sheriff's deputy is being praised for climbing into a vehicle and helping a dazed man who was driving erratically. In a statement, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said her quick and selfless actions helped prevent a tragic situation.

  • Two gunshots, a fatal stabbing, and the mystery man of the Capitol riot

    John Banuelos stood on a scaffold outside the US Capitol, raised a .38 revolver toward the sky and pulled the trigger twice. But it took more than three years – and a fatal stabbing – before the FBI arrested the only rioter known to have fired a gun on January 6.

  • Teen Comes Home to Mom 'Screaming' in Yard, Finds Dad Fatally Stabbing Her

    Wioleta Murawski was remembered on an online fundraiser as a "wonderful mother, sister, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many"

  • White officer who fatally shot Black man shouldn't have been in his backyard, judge rules in suit

    A federal judge has partially sided with the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a now-imprisoned white Kansas City, Missouri, police detective.

  • Sweden charges a woman with war crimes for allegedly torturing Yazidi women and children in Syria

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities on Thursday charged a 52-year-old woman associated with the Islamic State group with genocide, crimes against humanity and serious war crimes against Yazidi women and children in Syria — the first such case on trial in the Scandinavian country.

  • Woman describes father stabbing her and her mother after 'many' episodes of abuse

    The woman who survived being stabbed by her father after he murdered her mother in a June 2021 attack began her testimony at his trial Thursday, describing the attack and a pattern of domestic violence dating back nearly 15 years.Hamid Ayoub, 63, is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing of Hanadi Mohamed, 50, and the attempted murder of his daughter, who was then 22 and is now 26, in Ottawa's Superior Court. He has pleaded not guilty.The defence concedes that Ayoub murdered Mohamed and

  • Mayor of French town apologizes for his comments downplaying mass rape case

    MAZAN, France (AP) — The mayor of a French town making headlines for the trial of dozens of men accused of rapes that occurred there over almost a decade has apologized for comments that appeared to downplay the case.

  • Jurors watch video of EMTs failing to treat Tyre Nichols after he was beaten

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two emergency medical technicians stood around for minutes, providing no medical aid to a seriously injured Tyre Nichols who was slumped on the ground after being kicked and punched by five Memphis police officers, according to video shown Thursday at the trial of three of the officers charged in the fatal beating.

  • Man who took an ax to a fruit stand in a 'reign of terror' is ordered to pay vendors $2.8 million

    A Woodland Hills man who terrorized street vendors using violence, racial slurs and an ax must pay two victims a total of more than $2.8 million.

  • Harris tells Oprah any intruder to her home is 'getting shot'

    STORY: :: Kamala Harris says any intruder in her home is 'getting shot':: September 19, 2024:: Farmington Hills, Michigan:: Harris also called for action to stop gun violence at schools"And when you said you have guns know at the debate...""I'm a gun owner, Tim Walz is a gun owner, .. (Winfrey saying: I didn't know that) If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot. (Winfrey saying: I hear that, I hear that.) I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later. (Winfrey saying: But you have been a gun owner for a while.) Yes, I have.""Let's all agree that the trauma so many children, even those who have not directly experienced the tragedy. (Winfrey saying: Just being in the environment) I cannot tell you the number of young people who I mean, our kids had active shooter drills that the they're concerned that there might be somebody who would kill them while they're at school. This is not the sign of a civil society and it doesn't have to be this way. It does not have to be this way."The Democratic presidential candidate and gun owner made the seemingly unguarded comment in an interview with Oprah Winfrey before a live studio audience when the conversation turned to gun laws. "I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later," Harris said, laughing.Harris, who has robust protection from the U.S. Secret Service, made the statement amid heightened concern about political violence after a second potential assassination attempt against her opponent in the Nov. 5 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump.Harris mentioned her gun ownership in 2019 when she was a U.S. senator and again in last week's debate with Trump in what seemed like an appeal to more conservative voters.Harris owns a handgun for personal safety reasons, and it is stowed away in a secure location at her California home, a White House source told Reuters earlier. The source declined to identify the make of gun, but said it is the same gun Harris mentioned in 2019 on the campaign trail.Harris, the former district attorney of San Francisco and California attorney general, told reporters in 2019: "I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do - for personal safety. I was a career prosecutor."

  • Man says he lied when he testified against inmate who is set to be executed

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Just days before inmate Freddie Owens is set to die by lethal injection in South Carolina, the friend whose testimony helped send Owens to prison is saying he lied to save himself from the death chamber.

  • Mexican president blames the US for bloodshed in Sinaloa as cartel violence surges

    CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the United States on Thursday for the surge in cartel violence terrorizing the northern state of Sinaloa which has left at least 30 people dead in the past week.

  • 'Incredibly wasted' Banff killer should be guilty of manslaughter not murder, defence argues

    The man who fatally stabbed a Banff restaurant employee was "incredibly wasted" at the time of the killing and should be convicted of manslaughter, not murder, his lawyer argued Thursday. John Christopher Arrizza, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022.On Thursday, jurors heard closing arguments from defence lawyer Katherin Beyak and prosecutor Patrick Bigg. "I urge you to find as a result of his i

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs will stay in jail after bail is denied for a second time

    NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is staying locked up after a judge Wednesday rejected the hip-hop mogul’s proposal that he await his sex trafficking trial in the luxury of his Florida mansion instead of a grim Brooklyn federal jail.

  • Police release images of North York double shooting suspect

    Toronto police have released images of a suspect in a fatal double shooting in North York on Tuesday that left two men in their 20s dead.The shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at about 2:17 p.m. Police have identified the victims as Ibrahim Handule, 26, and Deshawn Walters, 27, both from Toronto.Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell, of the police's homicide and missing persons unit, told reporters on Thursday that an altercation between three men escalated into an exchange o

  • Youth, 17, sentenced to life for ‘senseless’ murder of keen sportsman

    The killer, who cannot be identified due to his age, admitted the murder of Tom Ellis and will be aged 30 before he can apply for parole.

  • Do the Menendez Brothers Have a Chance of Getting Out of Prison? Lawyer Says They're 'Cautiously Optimistic' (Exclusive)

    Lyle and Erik Menendez are the subjects of Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix show 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'