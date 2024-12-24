Police search for 6 suspects after armed bank robbery in Markham

York Regional Police are searching for six suspects in a bank robbery that happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Police are searching for six suspects after an armed bank robbery in Markham, York Regional Police say.

The robbery happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Markham Road and Highglen Avenue, police said in a news release.

The suspects, wearing masks and carrying firearms, ordered everyone to get on the ground before robbing the bank and the customers inside, police said.

One employee was assaulted during the robbery and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The six suspects then fled the scene in a dark sport utility vehicle, police said.

Police believe all six suspects were men. Five were wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, while a sixth was wearing a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt and matching track pants, police said.

One of the suspects was also carrying a Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact York Regional Police.