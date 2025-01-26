Police search for driver after juvenile is hit by car in Windham County

CBC

Peel police say they are still trying to negotiate with a man they believed to be armed hours after a Friday morning shooting.The shooting happened around 10 a.m. after an altercation between two neighbours on Beacon Lane, Acting Sgt. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene Friday. The suspect is now believed to be armed inside a residence on Beacon Lane, Patten said. As of 6 p.m. Friday, Patten said police were still trying to negotiate with the man. She said earlier in the day that police wer