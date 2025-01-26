Police search for driver after juvenile is hit by car in Windham County
Police search for driver after juvenile is hit by car in Windham County
Police search for driver after juvenile is hit by car in Windham County
A Washington state woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, which happened days after authorities began watching her and a German companion who also died in the roadside shootout, the FBI said Friday. Teresa Youngblut, 21, faces two weapons charges in connection with the death of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, who died Monday during the shootout in Coventry, a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border. According to an FBI affidavit, a border agent pulled over Youngblut and Felix Bauckholt on Interstate 91 to conduct an immigration inspection.
William Bush, 23, was killed by Dylan Thomas, his childhood friend and the grandson of pie company tycoon Sir Stanley Thomas, in Cardiff.
Hartford Police confirmed to PEOPLE that the boy's injuries are non-life-threatening following the shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 22
Police are looking to identify a driver after a child was seen yelling for help from a moving car.The Waterloo Regional Police Service said in a news release that there were reports of a car driving fast in a parking lot with the passenger door open. Police say a witness told officers they saw a child's arm hanging out of the car and heard the child yelling for help.The incident happened on Friday at a parking lot in the Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard area of Kitchener, police said
Kayla Netherland McBride was "pregnant with her miracle baby, after several failed pregnancies," according to her family
ORILLIA, Ont. — Police say four people are facing a slew of charges in Orillia, Ont., after an alleged kidnapping.
Lee Walker was sentenced to prison for his crime in 1985
Fearing federal agents asking to search a Chicago elementary school Friday morning were from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, school officials denied them entry. But it turned out they were US Secret Service agents pursuing an investigation.
A Montreal firefighter has been suspended without pay after being arrested and charged with voyeurism and drug trafficking.The 38-year-old man was arrested by Laval police Thursday morning in front of his colleagues at Station 57 on Pierrefonds Boulevard in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.He allegedly produced video recordings of several women without their knowledge in Laval and Montreal, including at Station 57.Laval police spokesperson Const. Erika Landry said evidence was seized
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of helping his son hide four bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, online court records show.
A 45-year-old woman from Manitoba has been charged with parental abduction, after police arrested her at a Toronto airport where she was found attempting to leave the country with her daughters, RCMP say.RCMP in the city of Steinbach, southeast of Winnipeg, say they were called around 7 p.m. on Thursday by the father of the two girls, who are eight and 12 years old.The father, a 47-year-old man from the rural municipality of La Broquerie, east of Steinbach, told police he was supposed to pick th
Laura Valentina Páez disappeared and police allege that Daniel Josué Zambrano Cáceres kidnapped her
Knox was appealing a 2024 conviction for falsely accusing her former boss of murdering her roommate, an assertion she made under aggressive police questioning
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The FBI said Friday that it arrested a Washington state woman in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.
Peel police say they are still trying to negotiate with a man they believed to be armed hours after a Friday morning shooting.The shooting happened around 10 a.m. after an altercation between two neighbours on Beacon Lane, Acting Sgt. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene Friday. The suspect is now believed to be armed inside a residence on Beacon Lane, Patten said. As of 6 p.m. Friday, Patten said police were still trying to negotiate with the man. She said earlier in the day that police wer
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's new Justice Department leadership issued an order Friday to curtail prosecutions against people accused of blocking reproductive rights facilities, calling the cases an example of the “weaponization” of law enforcement.
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA scientist appeared in court Thursday to face criminal charges over data tampering that authorities said raises questions about the validity of more than 500 cases.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with arson with disregard for human life after a fire burned down a historic building in Orillia on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have said. Officers responded to the fire on Peter Street S. near Missisaga Street E. just before 7:30 a.m. The building was over 100 years old and housed several businesses and apartments, Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac said on Tuesday. No injuries were reported, but the building is likely a total loss as the roof and second f
David Balland, a co-founder of French crypto firm Ledger, had his hand mutilated while he and his wife were kidnapped, the Paris prosecutor said, adding that 10 people were being questioned following the freeing of the pair. Balland and his wife were kidnapped early on Tuesday morning from their home in central France, and were taken by car to two separate addresses where they were held captive, Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a press conference late on Thursday. Balland, who Ledger said no longer worked for the company, was rescued after a police operation on Wednesday and his wife was freed the following day.
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — When Dania Hanatsheh was released from an Israeli jail this week and dropped off by bus into a sea of jubilant Palestinians in Ramallah, it was an uncomfortable déjà vu.