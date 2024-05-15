Police search for gun after fight among dads at bus stop
Police were investigating after a fight in which one person was bitten and a firearm reportedly fell to the ground.
Baylee Carver, 17, was found dead on Tuesday, May 14, four days after her boyfriend, Joshua Biles, 20, allegedly told police he disposed of her body
LYON, France (AP) — An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” has been detained in France after a three-year search. A prosecutor in Metz, France, confirmed Tuesday that Ian Thomas Cleary, 31, of Saratoga, California, had been taken into custody last month and will be held pending extradition proceedings. Cleary had been the subject of an international search since authorities in Pennsyl
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
Behind Murdaugh's seemingly carefree life of parties, boating and hunting in South Carolina's Lowcountry, there was a crumbling facade he worked hard to protect
WARNING: This article contains graphic content of domestic violence and murder.After Ross McInnes beat and strangled his girlfriend, he wrote a suicide note, blaming the 25-year-old mother of toddler twins for her own death and wrote: "I would do it again.""What I have done is wrong but good I took someone truly evil with me," wrote McInnes.On Monday, set to be the first day of a three-week first-degree murder jury trial, McInnes pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Kirsten Lea Gardner,
William Leasure, killer cop, still denies the big crimes, the ones that put him in prison: orchestrating the contract murders of a beauty shop employee and a jazz bassist.
A teacher heard screaming coming from the classroom and saw the principal throw the child to the floor, deputies said.
Super Bowl kicker Harrison Butker stuck his foot in his mouth railing against “degenerate cultural values” during a commencement speech.
Herman Carroll was arrested in Branson, Missouri on May 11 after being on the run since 2000, reported the U.S. Marshall's Service
Austrian judges have ruled that a man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years, raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison, a court said Tuesday. The decision on Monday was the latest in a legal back-and-forth on Josef Fritzl's future. The state court in the town of Krems said in a statement that the 89-year-old can be moved as he no longer poses the kind of danger that requires keeping him in psychiatric detention.
A horrible tragedy has forever altered the lives of two families in the Indian city of Prayagraj.
It went down an embankment near Greenwich, Connecticut.
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy that left two guards dead. Mohamed Amra, 30, has a long and violent criminal history that has now culminated in a high-profile search. Known as “La Mouche” (The Fly), Amra has also been referred to by other aliases such as “Yanis,” “Momo,” and “Schtroumpf” (Smurf).
WASHINGTON (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who led others on an invasion and blockade of a reproductive health clinic in the nation's capital was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly five years in prison. Lauren Handy, 30, was among several people convicted of federal civil rights offenses for blockading access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic on Oct. 22, 2020. Police found five fetuses at Handy's home in Washington after she was indicted. A clinic nurse sprained her ankle when one of Handy's co-defend
Enoch Turner, 25, was found guilty Saturday of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated child abuse and aggravated burglary
The child had been at the flats to play with a friend when the attack happened.
On the night of April 19, 2023, Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak allegedly threw large landscaping rocks toward cars, hitting seven vehicles, prosecutors said. Three people were hurt and one person -- Alexa Bartell -- was killed when her car was struck as she drove near Denver, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, Karol-Chik pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and crime of violence, prosecutors said.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon should begin serving a four-month prison sentence now that a federal appeals court has upheld his contempt-of-Congress conviction, the Justice Department told a federal judge on Tuesday.
The 51-year-old man died from his injuries.
The Israeli military is calling on the United Nations to investigate the presence of armed militants at a UN facility in southern Gaza after releasing video that shows armed men at the facility.