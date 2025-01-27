Police search after gun reportedly pointed at taxi driver
Police officers are searching for a weapon in Dungannon, County Tyrone, after a handgun was reportedly pointed at a taxi driver.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested after the incident at about 05:30 GMT.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was reported that a man pointed a gun at the taxi and then drove off.
The suspect was arrested on Northland Row a short time later but a weapon has not been recovered. PSNI Insp Long said the police are carrying out searches in order to establish if a weapon has been dumped in the area.