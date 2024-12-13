Police search for gunman who killed pre-teen

CBC

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say advances in DNA technology have led to a breakthrough in a cold case that began decades ago with the grisly discovery of a human skull in a river.Now they're asking the public for help solving the historical homicide of a man named Gerald Durocher who was known to frequent the Ottawa area.The partially intact skull, along with several vertebrae, was discovered by recreational divers on July 10, 1988, in the Otonabee River about 40 metres from shore, according to