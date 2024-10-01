Police search St. John's after inmate escapes from HMP on foot

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Todd Boland, 51, escaped from Her Majesty's Penitentiary on Tuesday morning. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Police said Tuesday they are searching St. John's for an escaped inmate from Her Majesty's Penitentiary, after he fled the Forest Road jail on foot.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it responded around 9:40 a.m. NT to reports that Todd Boland, 51, had escaped and is "now unlawfully at large."

Boland is described as 6'2" tall with a slender build. He had been wearing a blue sweatshirt and pants.

"The RNC is advising the public to not approach Boland," a brief police statement said.

"Any sightings should be reported to the RNC immediately."

CBC News has asked the RNC for an interview.

