Police search for suspect accused of robbing someone getting off Metro bus
Police search for suspect accused of robbing someone getting off Metro bus
Police search for suspect accused of robbing someone getting off Metro bus
The 43-year-old actor, who was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Jan. 1, was charged with two DUIs last year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two more family members convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family received lengthy prison terms on Friday for their roles in the 2016 shootings, as prosecutions near completion in what has been described as the most heinous crime in modern Ohio history.
Christopher Cooper was given a life sentence for murder of Kelvin Ebans in Gorseinon last year.
Montreal police say they arrested two suspects Friday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Montreal Mafia member Moreno Gallo, in May 2023.Iacono, 39, was shot five times in broad daylight on May 16, 2023, in the parking lot of her beauty salon, Salon Deauville in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.The two suspects, aged 28 and 31, will appear at the Montreal courthouse today and will remain detained while awaiting further legal pro
Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 innocent people in the early morning hours on New Year's Day
Jacob Johnson, 40, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Summer Roney, 30
Yolanda Saldívar killed 23-year-old Selena in 1995
The tech billionaire has continued his social media criticism of Sir Keir Starmer for the Government’s handling of the UK’s ‘rape gangs scandal’.
A 26-year-old Saint John man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, whose body was found on a west side street early Christmas Eve morning. Diego Alejandro Osorio Angarita appeared in a Saint John courtroom on Friday morning.His wife, 30-year-old Nicsy Arboleda Rodriguez, was found fatally injured on Lancaster Avenue on Dec. 24.A translator helped Angarita through the court process Friday, and duty counsel Shanna Wicks requested the case be adjourned without electio
A northern Ontario man who was the victim of road rage and almost killed is reflecting on the scary incident.James Turner of New Liskeard told CBC Sudbury he hopes the man who deliberately rammed an SUV into his car on Highway 11, near Temiskaming Shores on Monday, gets the help he needs."I really sincerely hope this person is able to be a functional member of society who helps their neighbours, and loves people, and is able to recover from this situation and is a beneficial member of society,"
A federal judge may order Rudy Giuliani held in contempt next week in the defamation of two Georgia election workers. Here's why Trump can't help him.
Cameron Boucher joined the Sheriff’s Department in August.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state autopsy has ruled that a Black man found hanging in an abandoned Alabama home in late September died by suicide — a conclusion that contradicts a private autopsy commissioned by his family, which found no definitive evidence he died by suicide.
NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officers on Thursday searched the home of a former top New York City police official who resigned late last month after being accused of demanding sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital announced that it would not be "admitting any additional babies into our NICU at this time" as an investigation was launched into the 2023 and 2024 injuries
Ray Hodges was ordering food when a suspect began arguing with him over 'who was first in line to order.' Hodges, 36, was a letter carrier in Manhattan.
The man who fatally shot his girlfriend and her father on New Year's Eve in Halifax before killing himself was wanted by Toronto police in relation to a nightclub shooting in 2019.Halifax Regional Police confirmed Friday that Matthew Costain, 39, who is the sole suspect in the double homicide, is the same Matthew Costain with an outstanding arrest warrant in Ontario.The Toronto Police Service told CBC News Costain was wanted for "several 2019 firearm offences in Toronto."According to the Toronto
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.Moshiur Samid says he usually likes to keep to himself and is a private, introverted person.The international student says he never thought he'd be talking to a journalist about the racism he's experienced in Regina.The 22-year-old, who moved to Canada from Bangladesh to study physics at the University of Regina in 2022, says he was shocked when four men in a car started aggressively yelling racist and threatening comments at him and two of his fr
Emergency crews arrived to a chaotic and gruesome scene in a Honolulu neighborhood after a large New Year's firework tipped over after being lit and ignited a fiery, shrapnel-studded blast that killed three people and injured more than 20 others, several of them critically.
Alexander Zurawski was described as ‘loved and popular’ by his primary school.