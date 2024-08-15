Police search for suspect after foot pursuit in southwest OKC
Police search for suspect after foot pursuit in southwest OKC
Police search for suspect after foot pursuit in southwest OKC
A former Calgary high school teacher who had sex with a 17-year-old former student, weeks after she graduated, was not in a position of trust or authority over her, the defence argued Wednesday.Jason Selby, 41, who taught at Western Canada High School, is charged with sexual exploitation. A charge of sexual assault was withdrawn by the Crown mid-trial. In Canada, the age of consent is 16 years old. But sexual exploitation can apply if the accused was in a position of trust or authority over the
Luke N. Kalisher was charged with child abuse and assault in the second degree
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former professional football player was sentenced Tuesday to prison in the April 2019 death of his girlfriend's five-year-old daughter at his Las Vegas apartment.
An owner of a now defunct trucking company agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. Dunyadar Gasanov, 39, pled guilty in Springfield, Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The car transport company he owned, Westfield Transport, Inc., employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a commercial trucker driver who was involved in 2019 crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in northern New Hampshire.
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report Wednesday.
One of the men accused of murdering Rocky View County worker Colin Hough last week was on bail while the other had just finished a prison sentence for crimes that closely align with the allegations faced in the fatal carjacking, CBC News has learned.Court records reveal new details about the two suspects' involvement with police, the courts and prison.Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with last Tuesday's fatal carjacking, while Elija
Kimberly Fritz, Lorraine Rodriguez and Velvet Sanchez were strangled to death allegedly by Warren Luther Alexander, police say
A 53-year-old woman who lived a ‘quiet, sheltered life’ has been jailed for 15 months.
Tempers flared and the issue of race erupted Tuesday at a hearing into allegations of professional misconduct against a Nova Scotia doctor.The hearing of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia comes after three patients lodged complaints against Dr. Manivasan Moodley, including a woman who testified Monday the physician performed an episiotomy against her wishes during childbirth.On Tuesday, the woman's partner described the surgical procedure as an assault, and used terms like "d
Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, has been arrested alongside her son, sister and another person, per federal prosecutors
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A trial began Tuesday for two Yellowknife residents charged in relation to the sexual assault of an underage girl. At the time of the incident, Alicia Moran was 30, John Robson was 60, and the alleged victim was 15.Moran pleaded guilty to selling sex provided by someone under 18 in court Tuesday afternoon.According to the agreed statement of facts, on J
A white Florida woman told investigators she fired a shot through her door at a Black neighbor because she panicked as the other woman pounded heavily on her door and threatened her amid an ongoing dispute over the neighbor's children, according to a video statement played in court Wednesday.
Body cam video: Edmond officers find 2 toddlers at home alone after mom went to work
A judge barred an indicted, election-denying lawyer from being involved in one of Dominion Voting Systems’ 2020 election defamation cases after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.
The teen girl was allegedly brought from Arizona to Iowa by her mother to live on the suspect's farm, police say
The 18-year-old, identified as Arda K, streamed the attack on social media.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted using or threatening unlawful violence on July 31.
The 38-year-old has been in prison since 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst with top secret security clearance pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling American military secrets to China.