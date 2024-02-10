Police search Thames for Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi

Police search Thames for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi

Police have begun searching an area of the River Thames in central London for alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi.

A police boat circled between Vauxhall and Chelsea bridges on Saturday morning.

Detectives believe that Ezedi may have gone into the river after being seen on CCTV leaning over the railings of Chelsea Bridge in west London on the night a woman and two young girls were attacked with a corrosive substance in Clapham.

More follows.