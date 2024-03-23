Police search for three missing siblings from Cheltenham

Police are hunting for Jolene, Pauly-Boi, and Betsy who are thought to be with their mother

Police are hunting for three missing siblings who are the subject of a court order.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was concerned for the welfare of three-year-old Pauly-Boi, five-year-old Jolene and eight-year-old Betsy.

The children, from Cheltenham, were last seen on Friday and were believed to be with their mother, Jessica.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.

A court order is in place which means the children are not allowed to be in the care of their parents.

Pauly-Boi has dark blond hair, Jolene has mousey brown hair and Betsy has long blonde hair. It is not yet known what they were wearing, police said.

Their mother Jessica is described as being tall and of a slim build with a pale complexion.

In a statement, Det Insp Faye Bennett said: "I am appealing directly to Jessica or anyone who may be with the children to make contact with us immediately.

"We want to check that the children are safe and well and would urge anyone with information to please make contact with the police."

