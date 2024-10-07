Police search for truck after vehicle rammed, shot at in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a man and a woman were seriously injured in a vehicle following two separate shootings, a collision and a rollover in North York on Monday morning. (CBC - image credit)

Toronto police are searching for a pickup truck after it apparently rammed into vehicle and shot at it on a busy street on Monday, leading to a rollover, followed by another shooting.

Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said officers were called to Yonge Street and Empress Avenue for a report of a shooting at 10:45 a.m.

Maslowski said the incident first began at Willowdale and Cummer avenues, where police believe a black Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Kia passenger vehicle

Police believe the pickup truck then followed the Kia to the intersection of Willowdale and Bishop avenues. At that point, someone inside the truck shot at the Kia, they say.

After that, the Kia went southbound on Yonge Street to Empress Avenue, crashed and flipped over.

Police say the pickup truck followed the passenger vehicle to that intersection, and that someone inside got out and shot at the Kia again, Maslowski said.

The pickup truck fled southbound on Yonge Street.

"This is a complex investigation," he said. "There are officers at multiple scenes. They are gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses."

Police say a man and woman traveling in the Kia were hurt as a result of the rollover and not gunfire. Both are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the pickup truck has a broken front window and extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with relevant video or who witnessed anything is urged to contact police.

Finch Avenue is closed from Yonge Street to Kenneth Avenue, while Yonge Street is closed from Empress to Elmwood avenues.