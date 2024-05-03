Police search for 'unlawfully at large' murderer

Police are searching for a 35-year-old convicted murderer whose licence to leave prison has been revoked.

A PSNI spokeswoman said that despite a number of attempts to contact and arrest Sean Cruickshank, he remains unlawfully at large.

He is wanted by police in connection with an ongoing investigation in the Londonderry area.

Cruickshank was convicted of murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2009.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of slim-to-medium build, with short, fair hair.

The public are being warned not to approach him and anyone aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The PSNI has also appealed for Cruickshank to hand himself in.