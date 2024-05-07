Police searching for driver who dumped plant-based oil in West Bloomfield
Police in West Bloomfield are investigating after they say a driver illegally dumped an oily substance all throughout a neighborhood.
The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
Donald Trump’s valet told investigators before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 that he randomly chose boxes of documents to return to the National Archives and Trump himself directed that dozens more boxes located at the resort wouldn’t be returned, according to recently unsealed court filings.
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Ronnie Wiggs claimed he couldn’t afford to pay his wife's medical bills and take care of her any longer.
“He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing,” the man’s sister told a TV station.
A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an
A Calgary 911 operator accused of leaking protected police information to an organized crime group is connected to a man currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for drug trafficking and who is currently before the courts on extortion and weapons offences. Marian Buonincontri, 58, faces charges of breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system with intent to obtain computer services and mischief in relation to CPS or RCMP data.The offence dates listed in court documents span from M
Savannah Kriger, 32, of San Antonio, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead in a park on March 19
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
The child was “seriously injured” at the theme park on May 2 and died in the hospital on May 5, police say
A former Calgary teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student more than 20 years ago.Mario Joseph Denis Arsenault, 54, who currently lives in Levis, Que., was charged by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.Police say the woman came forward and reported "multiple instances of sexual assault."A publication ban protects the identity of the alleged victim. Incidents alleged in vehicle and homeIn 2000 the w
A security guard was shot and seriously injured outside Canadian rap star Drake's mega-mansion in Toronto early Tuesday, police say.The entrance to the sprawling property on Park Lane Circle in the ritzy Bridle Path neighbourhood was taped off by officers and there was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the morning.The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. ET, Toronto police Insp. Paul Krawczyk told media at the scene.Krawczyk couldn't say whether Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Gr
The husband of an American woman reporting missing in Spain has been arrested, the FBI announced.
The Miami gang member chased the victim for four blocks.
The criminal trial of an Ottawa fire captain and a former firefighter, both charged following a ritualistic dishwashing competition in 2022 that allegedly turned violent before being hushed up, is set to begin Monday before a judge alone in the Ontario Court of Justice.Eric Einagel, 38, is accused of choking openly non-binary rookie firefighter Ash Weaver during an assault that caused bodily harm, as well as harassment by threatening conduct that caused Weaver to fear for their safety. Einagel w
David Maggs was jailed for a minimum of 20 years in 2022 for murdering his wife Linda.
A former Halifax-area school teacher has been acquitted of the historical sexual assault charges he was facing.Two men had accused Jaddus Joseph Poirier of abusing them when they were in their early teens in the 1980s and he was one of their teachers. Both complainants are now in their 50s.The two men were the only witnesses to testify at Poirier's trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in March.One of them alleged that Poirier assaulted him as a teenager when he spent the night at Poirier's apartme
CALGARY — A man has been fined and prohibited from owning a pet for 15 years after his dogs attacked and killed an 86-year-old neighbour in Calgary. Betty Ann Williams was mauled in an alley on June 5, 2022, after Denis Bagaric’s three pit bulls escaped his fenced and gated backyard. Bagaric earlier pleaded guilty to two city bylaw charges: an animal attacking a person causing severe injury and animals running at large. "I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that all three dogs were involved in