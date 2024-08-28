Police searching house for murder suspect found him after he fell through ceiling from attic hiding place

Police hunting for a murder suspect found him after he fell through the ceiling.

Around a month after the shooting of Troy Cunningham, in April, in Memphis, Tennessee, federal officers in the US issued an arrest warrant for Deario Wilkerson.

On 26 August, officers travelled to a home, also in Memphis, where they suspected the 20-year-old was hiding.

After surrounding the home, Wilkerson hid in the attic, the US Marshals Service said in a press release.

As officers searched the property, Wilkerson fell through the ceiling, leaving chunks of debris and dust across parts of the house's kitchen.

Wilkerson was uninjured by the fall and taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment-deadly weapon in connection with the killing.

Read more from Sky News:

Trump faces fresh election interference case

Mum goes on trial for husband's murder

Two dead after maintenance depot explosion

Wilkerson was one of three suspects identified in the shooting, which occurred after Mr Cunningham allegedly had his gun stolen and turned on him, Sky News' US partner NBC News reports.

Cunningham was shot in the back of his head as he tried to flee, it added.