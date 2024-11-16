Police searching for suspect accused of aggravated menacing in Northside
Police searching for suspect accused of aggravated menacing in Northside
Police searching for suspect accused of aggravated menacing in Northside
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn
Brittany Patterson said she was charged with reckless conduct
On the last day of January, a woman took her son to see paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova at Polyclinic No. 140 in northwest Moscow. The case hinged on a denunciation - part of a rising trend of Russians informing on fellow citizens for their views on the war in Ukraine and other alleged political crimes. Critics say the wave of denunciations is helping President Vladimir Putin's government crack down on dissent.
Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard
A 101-year-old Edmonton widow is in a legal battle with the Rotary Foundation Canada over which charities should benefit from her late husband's $40-million estate.Mary McEachern says the foundation has repeatedly blocked her efforts to honour her husband's final wishes and redistribute his estate to various charities, not the Rotary alone."My husband wanted this money to go to many, many deserving charities," McEachern said in an interview with CBC. "But Rotary wants it all, and they're doing e
The suspects provided video footage to the insurance company, which showed "the alleged bear" in the vehicle, a news release says.
Urfan Sharif and two others are accused of being party to years-long abuse that culminated in the 10-year-old’s death last August.
The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has filed a civil lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court to seize two Kelowna properties that it alleges are connected to criminal activity, together worth about $3 million.In its Tuesday notice of claim, the province alleges a luxury rural home in south Kelowna and a car customization business called All Out Customs & Collision Ltd. were purchased using the proceeds of crime. The forfeiture office further alleges the business is a shell company used to launder drug m
Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died from stab wounds after being chased by four armed teenagers on January 27 this year in Bristol
Farhat Ajaz, who served 25 years of a life term imposed when he was a teenager, walked free from Birmingham Crown Court with a suspended sentence.
Duncan Haven, Jaqory Gill and Life Ford were arrested on charges of child endangerment, court records show
A former councillor is jailed after attempting to kill his wife as she soothed their baby.
Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if an Idaho white supremacist gang member is convicted of killing a man while he was on the run after shooting officers in a plot to help a fellow gang member escape from prison. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced Thursday that the death penalty would be sought if Nicholas Umphenour is convicted of a murder charge in the March death of James Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta, KHQ-TV reported.
CBC's David Fraser spoke to the family of a 16-year-old girl who was brutally attacked in Cobalt, Ont. Kaylie Smith is currently recovering at CHEO in Ottawa. This story contains graphic details.
A Mexican journalist and author who fled to Canada after reporting on cartel activities says that transnational drug traffickers from Mexico are increasingly seeing Canada as a base of operations.Federal Mounties arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada. Cpl. Arash Seyed told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that one of the suspects is a Mexican national who had arri
Frontline officers in B.C. got the mozzarella but didn't get their man in a recent "cheese heist" at a Whole Foods in North Vancouver.RCMP say they were on patrol Sept. 29 when they found a cart full of cheese outside the grocery store near East 13th Street and Lonsdale Avenue.It was 4 a.m., and the store was closed, so police say they started to investigate and identified a suspect, who fled on foot, leaving the cheese behind.The total value of the cheese was assessed at $12,800, but "sadly, th
NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniel Penny wrapped his arm around the neck of a homeless man on a Manhattan subway last year, the 25-year-old veteran appeared to be deploying a non-lethal chokehold long drilled into U.S. Marines.
Edmonton police have charged a 12-year-old boy with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon after investigating the stabbing of an 11-year-old boy inside a McDonald's restaurant last week.Patrol officers from Edmonton Police Services' northwest branch responded to the reported stabbing near 153rd Avenue and Castle Downs Road at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday, EPS spokesperson Carolin Maran told CBC News on Wednesday.Police were told the stabbing occurred during an altercation involving five boy
The murder trial against Jose Ibarra began on Friday, Nov. 15 in a Georgia court