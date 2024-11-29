Police searching for suspect after construction worker was stabbed in Mt. Adams

CBC

When Cassie Dulong of Digby, N.S., discovered that her car had been vandalized in the middle of the night, she quickly learned her vehicle wasn't the only target.All along West Street, where Dulong lives, vehicles and buildings had been defaced with bright orange spray paint, including profanities."I looked around the street and the neighbour across the street from me, her white SUV got spray painted," Dulong told CBC Radio's Information Morning."And then down the street, you could see a buildin