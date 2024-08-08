Police searching for vehicle related to homicide that triggered shelter-in-place order

According to a news release sent by RCMP on Wednesday, investigators are searching for information surrounding this white 2013 Ram pickup truck with teal rims and shell-shaped lug nuts. (Alberta RCMP - image credit)

Two suspects are still at large following a shooting that killed one person and injured another near the intersection of Range Road 282 and Township Road 250, east of Conrich, Alta., on Tuesday.

During a press conference on Wednesday, RCMP said they are now searching for a vehicle they believe is related to the investigation.

"We believe that persons that were occupants of that vehicle are connected to our investigation, and we're seeking any information in connection to that vehicle," Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander of the Strathmore RCMP, said Wednesday afternoon.

According to an RCMP news release, police believe the truck was stolen from a Calgary residence in the 400 block of Abadan Place N.E. on Monday at 5:55 a.m., and that it is connected to the homicide investigation.

Officers say they are now seeking public assistance to identify any video footage of the vehicle or the people who were in it between the time of its theft up to the time the shooting occurred, which was estimated to be 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday.

It comes after a shelter-in-place order for Wheatland County residents was issued around 1 p.m. Tuesday. An Alberta Emergency Alert said two armed and extremely dangerous suspects were in the area of Highway 564 and Range Road 252 north of Strathmore.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rocky View County identified the person who was killed as Colin Hough.

The chief administrative officer of Rocky View County, Byron Riemann, described Hough as a colleague.

"Colin was a valued member of our team, and we extend our deepest condolences to Colin's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," Riemann said in a statement.

In an emailed statement sent to CBC News on Wednesday, FortisAlberta confirmed the man who was injured is an employee of the company. According to FortisAlberta, he was doing routine work when he was shot. He was then treated and released from hospital on Tuesday evening.

Wielgosz reiterated during Wednesday afternoon's news conference that police don't believe the shooting was targeted.

He added that police do not have a description of the suspects at this time.

Police are asking people not to approach the suspects if encountered, as they are considered armed and dangerous.