Police make second arrest after teenager stabbed

Police investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Nottinghamshire have made a second arrest.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being attacked in Willbert Road, Arnold, on Friday night.

Nottinghamshire Police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Friday and officers confirmed a 14-year-old boy has now also been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

