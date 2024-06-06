Police Seek Dad After His Fiancée And 2-Year-Old Daughter Go Missing

Washington police are seeking the arrest of a Washington man in the disappearance case of his young daughter — and his missing fiancée might be with him, too.

The Pullman Police Department has issued a warrant for 21-year-old Aaron Aung after he and his 2-year-old daughter, Seraya Aung Harmon, failed to show up for a scheduled custody exchange with the girl’s mother, the department announced on Wednesday.

Seraya was last seen with her father on May 29. Aung was believed to have been traveling in Montana for a fishing trip with his daughter, but did not return.

Seraya Aung Harmon and Nadia Cole via Pullman Police Department Pullman Police Department

Samara Harmon, Seraya’s mother, told local news station KREM2 that she hadn’t known the girl and her father were going to Montana together before police told her.

“This is my worst nightmare, and I don’t wish it upon my worst enemy,” Harmon told the outlet. “And if there’s any other parents who have gone through this before, my heart beyond goes out to them.

Aung’s fiancée, 21-year-old Nadia Cole, may now be traveling with him and Seraya, according to Pullman police.

Cole, a recent Washington State University graduate, was also reported missing after disappearing from SeaTac Airport on May 29, according to police in Fife, a town across the state from Pullman. She may have been in the Fife area in subsequent days.

Cole was last seen on a security camera leaving the airport around 3 p.m. on May 29, according to a missing persons bulletin.

A private investigator retained by Cole’s family gave more details into her disappearance, saying she left her belongings at an airport gate to use the bathroom but never returned, according to a press release shared with KTVB.

The investigator said Cole left the airport with a “distressed expression,” according to the outlet. She had been with her mother, about to embark on a trip to Italy, KXLY reported.

Cole’s parents called the circumstances leading up to their daughter’s disappearance “entirely out of character,” according to the press release cited by the outlet.

“We are utterly devastated by her disappearance and are fervently praying for her safe return,” her parents wrote in the press release.

