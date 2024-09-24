Police seek info on missing metro-east teenager

A 15-year-old student from Roxana High School has been reported missing, the South Roxana Police Department said Tuesday.

Joselyn Luckinbill was last seen at her South Roxana home on Tuesday, according to a news release from the police department.

“She does not have a cellphone or any clothing description available at the time of her disappearance,” the release states.

She is a white female, 5-foot-4, weighs 160 pounds, has pink hair color and blue eyes.

“There is no information on whether she was traveling with anyone at the time she went missing,” police said.

The department requests the public’s help in locating Joselyn. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the South Roxana Police Department at 618-254-7460.