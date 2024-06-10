Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect

The Halton Police Service (HRPS) Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit has requested the public's assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in a sexual assault incident in Oakville.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. when a female passenger rode the westbound GO Train from Toronto to Oakville. The suspect watched the female intently and repeatedly repositioned himself closer to her. As the female attempted to exit the train at Bronte Station, the suspect grabbed her, leading to a brief struggle before the female broke free and departed. Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a male between 25 and 35 years old, with a light brown complexion, black hair, and a black goatee. He is wearing blue jogging pants, a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, and white New Balance high-top shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.

The police remind the public that there is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assault, meaning that incidents can be reported regardless of how much time has passed.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter